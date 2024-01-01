eLearning Myths: What’s True And What’s Not?

eLearning is a game changer for education, as it’s the first time in history that people can learn anything, anywhere, anytime, and without any barriers. It’s especially ideal for those who love to learn at their own pace and on their own terms. However, there are still misconceptions about eLearning that we need to clear up. These myths are holding people back from experiencing the full potential of online learning and may be stopping them from adopting other innovative technologies. In this article, we’ll try to get to the bottom of the most common eLearning myths and debunk them one by one.

The Truth Behind 7 eLearning Myths

1. eLearning Requires You To Be Tech Savvy

There’s a common belief that people need to be tech experts to navigate learning platforms or other tools related to online learning. The truth is that eLearning became pretty popular during the pandemic, with most users being students and millennials. These people have grown up in the digital world, which makes them feel comfortable embracing new technologies and trends. But this doesn’t mean that eLearning platforms can’t be used by other individuals who are less familiar with technology.

Many eLearning solutions are designed to be user-friendly. They try not to include jargon or complex words and, most importantly, use minimal design so as not to overwhelm learners with unneeded information. Their user interface is usually very intuitive, which allows even first-time users to effortlessly find their way around the platforms.

2. There’s No Interaction In eLearning Courses

One of the most widespread eLearning myths is that it’s passive. This is because people stand in front of their devices, consuming educational content without experiencing the interaction that happens in traditional classrooms. Although learners can spend hours in front of their laptops or mobile devices attending lessons, they are far from non-interactive.

The truth is that online courses have a multitude of engaging and interactive elements. From gamification features to quizzes, Instructional Designers try their best to make lessons fun and interesting to counteract the lack of physical presence. Learners can choose to participate in webinars, watch modules with videos, listen to educational podcasts, engage in group projects, and find other ways of interacting and fully engaging with the learning content.

3. eLearning Isn’t Effective

The perception that eLearning can’t be as effective as traditional classrooms is common. Many believe that people get distracted when they spend too many hours in front of a screen or without being monitored by instructors. There’s also the fear that learners don’t actually pay attention to the courses and instead scroll through the pages to click complete.

However, this is far from the truth. eLearning offers flexibility and personalization that can’t be found in other educational settings. This allows individuals to learn at their own pace, without stress or pressure, thus performing better. Plus, they can access educational material that meets their learning needs and preferences, driving them to successful results. When people receive knowledge that reflects their requirements and meets their standards, they are more likely to achieve their educational goals.

4. It’s A Solitary Learning Experience

Some people think online learning is boring and isolating and that it doesn’t provide the social and emotional aspects that are important for increasing motivation and engagement. This is because learners often proceed with modules at their own pace, not depending on their peers or instructors. While this process can be solitary, it may also offer interactive features.

Most LMSs have aspects that foster collaboration and communication between learners. For instance, many elements can make them feel part of a big learning community. They can join online groups and forums where they can share their opinions or join group chats to discuss difficulties and ideas. They can also participate in online events, webinars, and workshops to further connect with fellow learners.

5. It Lacks Credibility

There is an ongoing myth that eLearning isn’t as valuable as traditional education and that employers don’t recognize it equally. This is because people tend to think that only degrees and qualifications from distinguished institutions are credible enough to count as educational experience. Additionally, there’s the belief that learners can’t prove their knowledge through online courses.

These claims are not credible, though. Online learning can be a great way for professionals to showcase their in-demand skills. They can choose from various certified online courses from respected institutions and organizations. The best part is that they can add these to their resumes or social media profiles. After all, the skills and knowledge they gain from eLearning courses can be applied to their current positions, making them competitive in the job market.

6. eLearning Is Expensive

Many organizations and institutions are reluctant to invest in eLearning out of fear of increased costs. They may think of the expenses associated with acquiring an LMS, implementing it, buying equipment and devices, and supporting it. And while all of them are necessary, they don’t have to be extraordinarily expensive.

The truth is that eLearning is pretty affordable compared to other types of training. If you arrange for employees to attend lessons outside of the office, you might have to pay for travel, accommodation, and food. If you hire an instructor to train them in the office, you also have to pay for their services. But if your employees go through online training, they can get all the information they need right from their desks. This means they can spend more time learning new skills and receiving additional certificates. Additionally, organizations save money and see a higher ROI, too.

7. It Can’t Accommodate Complex Subjects

You may not think of mathematics, medicine, or quantum physics when you think of eLearning. That’s because many people don’t believe that this approach can teach learners complex topics. It’s easier to think that difficult subjects are being taught more effectively in classrooms or auditoriums with professors present. However, that’s not necessarily the case.

eLearning has proven to be adaptable to different areas of expertise, including medicine. It’s used in many hospitals and medical institutions to train students and keep them updated on the latest industry trends. Plus, with its personalization possibilities, eLearning can be effective in getting every message transmitted because it adapts to learners’ experiences and capabilities.

Conclusion

A lot of people share common misconceptions about eLearning, but investing in it is crucial for any development plan. Organizations must debunk dated eLearning myths, realize the benefits online courses hold for learners, and fully embrace them. Technology is a powerful ally that allows professionals from different backgrounds and generations to use it for their own gain and proceed to develop their careers.