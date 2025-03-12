This planned expansion of the initiative follows its successful implementation and achievements in the Netherlands. The Denim Deal took shape when 30 brands and industry organisations collaborated with Amsterdam’s municipal government and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to make denim textile chain more sustainable.

The collaboration culminated in a formal agreement in 2020. The initiative’s objectives include increasing the use of post-consumer recycled cotton, enhancing traceability, and encouraging sustainable production methods.

The Netherlands Embassy in Paris will host the inaugural event for Denim Deal France on 27 March 2025.

This event represents a significant opportunity to engage entities such as brands, sorting and collection agencies, recycling firms, weaving companies, and other critical components of the supply chain.

The launch event of Denim Deal France will focus on several key points including:

– The ambitions and commitments underlying the Denim Deal

– The advantages of joining the initiative and the prerequisites for participation

– Testimonials from participants in the Dutch Denim Deal

– Discussions with industry experts and leading figures

Denim, an enduring representation of fashion, now faces a significant challenge: minimising its environmental footprint and fully embracing a circular model.

The Denim Deal is committed to establishing a genuinely circular supply chain both within Europe and globally. It aims to produce over one billion jeans under this model by 2030.

To reach this milestone, the programme focuses on tangible commitments such as encouraging the integration of recycled cotton in new jeans manufacturing and enhancing product lifecycle traceability, minimising denim’s environmental impact throughout its production process

It also seeks to prolong product lifespan to foster sustainable fashion.

Entities participating in the Denim Deal will have access to expert guidance on textile recycling, traceability, eco-design and to exclusive materials, webinars, and best practices.

They will also benefit from a network of dedicated members for sharing opportunities and innovations.

In addition, participants will gain from heightened visibility among consumers and business partners as well as a proactive stance on regulatory developments through collective strength.

