Denmark on Friday issued a new travel advisory for the United States that warns transgender and non-binary people to contact the US embassy before departure.

“If you have the gender X in your passport, or if you have changed gender, you are advised to contact the US embassy before you travel for information about what applies to you,” the Danish foreign ministry said in a statement.

The recommendation was displayed on Denmark’s US travel advisory on the foreign ministry’s website.

Germany recently issued a similar US travel advisory.

In his inauguration speech, US President Donald Trump said his government would only recognise two genders: male and female.

Concerned about the consequences this could have on travellers, the LGBT+ Danmark association told Danish Radio IIII it had contacted the Danish foreign ministry to ask it to modify its travel advisory for the US.