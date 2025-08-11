STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Danish wind farm developer Orsted said on Monday it plans a 60 billion crowns ($9.4 billion) rights issue with support from the Danish state, citing adverse development in the U.S. offshore wind market.

Orsted said in a statement it had as a result of the market developments also decided to discontinue the process for a partial divestment of its Sunrise Wind project in the United States.

The company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees, rose 9% year-on-year to 13.9 billion crowns in the first half of 2025.

The company maintained full-year guidance for an adjusted EBITDA of 25 billion-28 billion crowns and a gross investment guidance of 50 billion-54 billion.

It however altered the outlook for the offshore division.

“We have changed the directional guidance for Offshore from ‘Higher’ to ‘Neutral’ due to lower wind speeds in the first months of 2025,” Orsted said.

($1 = 6.3953 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)