DENZA, the luxury electric-vehicle brand and joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz, is debuting new intelligent driving features for its entire N7 model lineup, powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC).

The N7 series was introduced earlier this year as a family of spacious five-seater SUVs for commuters looking to sport a deluxe EV with advanced driving functionality.

All N7 models can be equipped with the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin SoC for high-performance compute to simultaneously run in-vehicle applications and deep neural networks for automated driving.

NVIDIA DRIVE Orin serves as the brain behind DENZA’s proprietary Commuter Smart Driving system, which offers an array of smart features, including:

Navigate on autopilot for high-speed, all-scenario assisted driving.

Intelligent speed-limit control and emergency lane-keeping aid, for safer commutes on urban roads and highways.

Enhanced automatic emergency braking and front cross-traffic alert for increased safety at intersections and on narrow streets.

Automated parking assist, which scouts for parking spots, identifying horizontal, vertical and diagonal spaces to ease the challenge of parking in crowded areas.

Next-Gen Car Configuration

In addition to adopting accelerated computing in the car, DENZA is one of the flagship automotive trailblazers using the NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud platform to build and deploy next-generation car configurators to deliver greater personalization options for the consumer’s vehicle-purchasing experience.

