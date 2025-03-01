Federal employees to receive second DOGE email
There were certain issues with the first email that came in from the Department of Government Efficiency about seeking job accomplishment, but this time, Elon Musk’s department may want to leave no stones unturned in seeking job justification emails. However, it is now unclear how national security agencies will be handling the second mail that would be incoming soon, as there would be very few ways in which they can avoid this job justification request that could be quite pivotal for the career of officials.
DOGE has been, on a constant basis, devising new means to try and assess federal employee performance, and during the first email request, less than half of the federal employees responded. It is yet to be seen how the second email works out for federal employees.
FAQs:
Who is the head of DOGE?
Elon Musk is the current head of the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE.
Is DOGE a federal agency?
DOGE is not exactly a federal agency but works under the supervision of the White House.
