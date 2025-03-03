false
product
depth-perception
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/depth-perception/
Depth perception | Astronomy Magazine
Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona Messier objects M97 (bottom right) and M108 (top left) are similar in apparent brightness and size. But while M97 (also known as the Owl Nebula) is a planetary nebula lying just 2,600 light-years away, M108 is a galaxy 30 million light-years away. This Hα/OIII/RGB image represents 27 hours of exposureContinue reading “Depth perception”
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/M108-M97.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-03-03
2025-03-03
159186
Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona
Messier objects M97 (bottom right) and M108 (top left) are similar in apparent brightness and size. But while M97 (also known as the Owl Nebula) is a planetary nebula lying just 2,600 light-years away, M108 is a galaxy 30 million light-years away. This Hα/OIII/RGB image represents 27 hours of exposure and a 5-inch scope.