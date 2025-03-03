



Depth perception | Astronomy Magazine

















false

product

depth-perception

https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/depth-perception/

Depth perception | Astronomy Magazine

Greg Meyer from Phoenix, Arizona Messier objects M97 (bottom right) and M108 (top left) are similar in apparent brightness and size. But while M97 (also known as the Owl Nebula) is a planetary nebula lying just 2,600 light-years away, M108 is a galaxy 30 million light-years away. This Hα/OIII/RGB image represents 27 hours of exposureContinue reading “Depth perception”

https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/M108-M97.jpg

InStock

USD

1.00

1.00



article

ASY





159186

