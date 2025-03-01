Following reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to remove Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, one of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s deputies clarified that such a dismissal must first be reviewed by her.
In a missive publicized Friday, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon wrote that “such a decision relating to the head of a security body, certainly one that holds law enforcement powers, necessitates proper procedure based solely on substantive considerations.”
“If such a process is considered, in order to ensure its compliance with the necessary procedural and substantive safeguards, the political leadership must first submit the matter for prior review by the attorney general before advancing it,” Limon added in his response to a query by the Civil Democracy Movement NGO.
He further stressed that Bar’s removal would need to be supported on “a solid and full factual basis, and be free of outside considerations and comply with legal orders, particularly the rules of administrative law.”
Nevertheless, Limon said the Attorney General’s Office was “not aware of any intention or decision regarding the end of the Shin Bet head’s tenure.”
Bar was appointed as the chief of the Shin Bet in 2021 for a five-year term, but the government has the authority to end his tenure and appoint a new director. In the history of the State of Israel, no Shin Bet director has ever been fired during their term, though two directors resigned before completing their terms.
Hebrew media reports on Limon’s letter noted its publication came a day after Baharav-Miara ordered a criminal investigation into alleged ties between several of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides and Qatar, which will be led by the Shin Bet and the police.
The security service first announced in mid-February that it was probing the matter, with Netanyahu’s office responding by accusing the Shin Bet of selective enforcement and dismissing the allegations against his aides as “fake news.”
Bar has also faced calls for his dismissal over the Shin Bet’s investigation into allegations that top-secret documents were stolen from the IDF and one of them was leaked by a Netanyahu spokesman at the center of the suspicions involving Qatar.
Additionally, Netanyahu has clashed with Bar and other top security officials over the hostage release and ceasefire talks with Hamas, removing them from Israel’s negotiating team last month in favor of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, his longtime confidant.
It’s not (only) about you.
Supporting The Times of Israel isn’t a transaction for an online service, like subscribing to Netflix. The ToI Community is for people like you who care about a common good: ensuring that balanced, responsible coverage of Israel continues to be available to millions across the world, for free.
Sure, we’ll remove all ads from your page and you’ll unlock access to some excellent Community-only content. But your support gives you something more profound than that: the pride of joining something that really matters.
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You’re a dedicated reader
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel – to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);