The Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Nyarko-Ampem, has inaugurated a new Governing Board for the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF).

He noted that the Trust Fund was established to address a critical gap in the country’s financial architecture and remains a strategic investment for national development.

He then urged the board to identify the right businesses and innovative ideas that can drive economic growth and help develop the country.

Board Chairman, Dr. Daniel K. Seddoh, expressed appreciation to government for the opportunity to serve and pledged that the team will work to fulfil its mandate in line with the Trust Fund’s strategic objectives.

Members of the Venture Capital Trust Fund Board:

1. Dr. Daniel K. Seddoh – Chairperson

2. Mr. Michael Abbey – Administrator of the Trust Fund / Member

3. Ms. Emmanueler Ewurabena Quaye – Ministry of Finance Representative / Member

4. Ms. Alimatu Issahak – Ministry of Private Sector Development Representative / Member

5. Mr. Kisseih Antonio – Ghana Securities Industry Association Representative / Member

6. Mr. Victor Yaw Asante – Ghana Association of Bankers Representative / Member

7. Mr. Henry Bukari – Ghana Insurers Association Representative / Member

8. Ms. Evelyn Mawuse Amesame – Formal Sector Representative / Member

9. Nana Okokodurfo Ogyeabo Kwamena Hamma Ababio VII – Informal Sector Representative / Member

