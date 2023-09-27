The hosts were forced to field a weaker team due to absences but started the game well.

A strong Oswestry scrum almost Sam Wright cross for a try but from a resulting line out Tommy Bromage was quick enough to pass to Iwan Ellis on the wing to cross for an unconverted try.

The success was shortlived and Oswestry were forced to defend as Noah Chunsi and Rory Kershaw made vital tackles before the pressure finally told and the visitors crossed for an unconverted try of their own.

Action from Oswestry’s clash against Newport IIs. Picture by Nick Evans-Jones.

Oswestry continued to press Newport and the extra pressure paid off with a penalty as Ellis converted.

OTHER NEWS:

Newport were soon in the Oswestry 22 in numbers and able to secure their second unconverted try to establish a two point lead.

The hosts lost James Evans to injury and Newport capitalised with a third try and conversion to pull away.

Action from Oswestry’s clash against Newport IIs. Picture by Nick Evans-Jones.

Matters worsened for Oswestry with Ed Evans forced off before the break and Newport once again capitalised with a fourth try and another conversion.

Oswestry started the second-half well and reduced the arrears with a penalty from the boot of Ellis.

However, the home side’s injury list grew ever longer with Dec Smith forced off before Jack Jones also had to retire to leave the hosts to complete the match with 14 men.

Newport ran home a further three tries as Oswestry struggled to cope with their numerical disadvantage against the well-drilled visitors who departed emphatic winners.