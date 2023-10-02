Indian dermatology startup Clinikally has raised $2.6 million in a recent funding round attended by Y Combinator, Tribe Capital, Goodwater Capital, Sequoia Scout Fund, Rebel Fund and some angel investors.

Launched in 2021, the digital health company runs a web-based teledermatology platform. It provides prescription-grade hair and skin products from its partners and offers door-to-door delivery in around 500 cities in India.

WHAT IT’S FOR

In a statement, Clinikally said it will deploy its fresh funds to make its platform “more robust” and strengthen its telehealth capability. It also intends to extend its omnichannel capabilities by establishing offline clinic collaborations.

“We are aiming to reach even further and wider – already covered 40% of Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities), enable same-day doorstep delivery across all Tier 1s in India, [raise to] 2.5-3 times our user base, and add an additional 250 partner clinics,” founder Arjun Soin told Mobihealth News.

Meanwhile, it also plans to enhance its recently launched AI-driven treatment plan generation feature, as well as introduce expert-validated content across its WhatsApp and community blog platforms.

“The [i]dea is to position it like a quicker quiz-enabled consult service that can replace impulse decisions with informed product usage but for less serious conditions where physician intervention isn’t strictly necessary,” Soin explained.

THE LARGER TREND

The new funding round comes over a year since it claimed $500,000 in pre-seed funding, which was used to expand its teledermatology services and build up its AI capability.