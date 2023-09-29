Since the conclusion of the third season in May 2022, fans have been curious about the Derry Girls Season 4 release date and if they will see more of Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James down the line.

Here’s all the Derry Girls Season 4 release date information we know so far and all the details on when it is coming out.

A fourth season of Derry Girls does not have a release date, as it will not be happening. The show was canceled by Channel 4 after three seasons.

Moreover, Lisa McGee, the creator of Derry Girls, revealed that the story of the series was completed in an interview with Radiotimes.com when she was asked why there would not be a fourth season. Additionally, she also crushed fans’ hopes of a sequel film or further spin-offs by saying that there were no immediate plans to make them. However, she did soften the blow by saying that there was potential to make spin-offs focusing on the main characters’ mothers and on newer generations.

Derry Girls’ cast includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn, Louisa Harland as Orla McCool, Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin, Jamie Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon, Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma Mary Quinn, Tommy Tiernan as Da Gerry Quinn, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah, and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, among other cast members. Lisa McGee is the showrunner of Derry Girls.

Where is Derry Girls Season 4 coming out?

Derry Girls Season 4 isn’t confirmed to release on Channel 4 or stream on Netflix.

The official synopsis for Derry Girls reads:

“Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five secondary school students square off with the universal challenges of being a teenager.”