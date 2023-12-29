DERRY Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney has opened up on a difficult period in her life which saw her hit with three back-to-back tragedies that knocked her for six.

The 43 year old star was left facing a series of hardships during her time filming the second series of the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls.

3 Siobhan McSweeney has opened up on being dealt three successive blows Credit: Alamy

3 She is the host of The Great Pottery Throwdown Credit: Love Productions

It even forced Siobhan to take a brief step back in order to recuperate from a traumatic period which saw her father sadly die, her house burn down as well as her suffering a painful break to her leg – all within a short time frame.

Siobhan admitted in an interview with Radio Times that the quick succession of troubles forced her to speak out and seek help after she was left overwhelmed by the tragic circumstances.

Speaking to the publication, Siobhan said: “My father died during the second series of Derry Girls.

“Then my house burned down and then I had the accident [in which she broke her leg]. I forgot how to be vulnerable.

“Every day I just thought, ‘I haven’t died, brilliant, keep going’, but eventually enough bad things happened that I asked for help.

“All the horrible stuff that happened has taught me I have a great support network: the best friends and family in the world.”

The actress will soon be putting her presenting hat back on for the new series of Great Pottery Throwdown.

A series of new contestants will be hoping they have what it takes to be crowned the next champion and follow in the footsteps of the six previous winners.

Each week, the judges choose the “potter of the week” depending on whose had the most success after the given challenges.

Siobhan has hosted the show since 2021 with previous hosts including Sara Cox and Melanie Sykes.

She achieved fame for portraying Sister Michael in Derry Girls which went on to bag a string of major awards.