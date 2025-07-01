Description of a new species of the genus Potosa Goodnight & Goodnight, 1947 (Opiliones: Laniatores: Stygnopsidae: Karosinae) from Hidalgo, Mexico

Abstract

Potosa pisaflores sp. nov.is described based on specimens collected from Cueva del Caracol, Pisaflores, Hidalgo, Mexico. This is the fourth species of the genus and only the second in which females have been collected. The new species is similar to Potosa dybasi Goodnight & Goodnight, 1947, but it can be recognized by the high number of tarsomeres on legs II and the general shape of male genitalia.