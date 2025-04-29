Two new species of the sparassid genera Heteropoda Latreille, 1804 and Pseudopoda Jäger, 2000 are described from Vietnam: Heteropoda taygiangensis sp. nov. (♂) from Quang Nam Province and Pseudopoda tadungensis sp. nov. (♀) from Dak Nong Province. The new Pseudopoda species is described and diagnosed based on both morphological characteristics and DNA barcoding. DNA barcode data (COI) are provided for both new species.
Zhang H, Hoang QD, Lei S (2025) Description of two new huntsman spiders from Vietnam (Araneae, Sparassidae). ZooKeys 1236: 129-140. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1236.145146
Please access here while the DOI is resolved: https://zookeys.pensoft.net/article/145146/list/9/