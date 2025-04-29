Two new species of the sparassid genera Heteropoda Latreille, 1804 and Pseudopoda Jäger, 2000 are described from Vietnam: Heteropoda taygiangensis sp. nov. (♂) from Quang Nam Province and Pseudopoda tadungensis sp. nov. (♀) from Dak Nong Province. The new Pseudopoda species is described and diagnosed based on both morphological characteristics and DNA barcoding. DNA barcode data ( COI ) are provided for both new species.

Zhang H, Hoang QD, Lei S (2025) Description of two new huntsman spiders from Vietnam (Araneae, Sparassidae). ZooKeys 1236: 129-140. https://doi.org/10.3897/zookeys.1236.145146

Please access here while the DOI is resolved: https://zookeys.pensoft.net/article/145146/list/9/