New Mexico, June 17, 2025 — Desert Works Propulsion (DWP) has successfully completed initial testing of multiple prototype discharge and neutralizer cathodes developed for Turion Space Corp.’s TIE-20 ion thruster. These cathodes are foundational to Turion Space’s high-performance krypton propulsion system, which is engineered to enable advanced spacecraft mobility and precise orbital maneuvering. The successful test campaign showcases the strength of the DWP and Turion collaboration and the promise of their propulsion technology.

This testing campaign marks several important benchmarks for Desert Works Propulsion: their first successful plasma generation and the inaugural use of their new DW-1 vacuum facility. In collaboration with Turion Space, the Desert Works Propulsion team designed, manufactured, assembled, and tested multiple prototype discharge and neutralizer cathodes. These prototypes achieved performance levels comparable to higher-fidelity flight assemblies—a rare accomplishment for initial builds in aerospace development.

Desert Works Propulsion also achieved a technical breakthrough by successfully demonstrating streamlined manufacturing processes, including simplified joining methods, eliminating the need for traditional electron beam welds. This advancement simplifies the design and is unique to Desert Works Propulsion.

“This is an important step in the development of the Turion Space’s high-performance Krypton thruster,” said Michael Patterson, Founder of Desert Works Propulsion. “The first prototype cathodes are operating exceptionally well—on par with systems I developed previously for spaceflight applications when I was at NASA. I am very proud of my staff in the build of the DW-1 rocket engine test facility, and in the fabrication and assembly of the test hardware. We’re grateful to Turion Space for entrusting us with this important work for their critical space applications.”

The successful test underscores a broader transformation in aerospace: electric propulsion technologies—once exclusively developed by government programs—are now being advanced by agile private-sector teams. This level of early performance demonstrates the growing capability of commercial innovators to deliver sophisticated propulsion solutions and furthers Desert Works Propulsion’s mission to democratize electric propulsion advancement.

For partnership inquiries or to learn more about Desert Works Propulsion’s test capabilities and propulsion solutions and the Turion Space TIE-20 thruster, please contact:

Pat Patterson

Head of Business Development

[email protected]

About Desert Works Propulsion, LLC

Desert Works Propulsion is a leading innovator in spacecraft electric propulsion, offering unparalleled expertise with over 190 years of combined industry experience. As the first and only provider of electric propulsion expertise as a service, their mission is to democratize this technology beyond government entities. Committed to delivering inventive solutions for complex challenges, Desert Works Propulsion is also at the forefront of industry advancements, driving innovations. Learn more at desertworkspropulsion.com.

About Turion Space Corp.

Turion Space builds and operates critical space infrastructure. Their integrated software (Starfire OSTM) and hardware platform (DROID Satellites + TIE Thruster) focuses on delivering superior space domain awareness and in-space resiliency today and will expand to numerous remote sensing modalities in the future. Learn more at turionspace.com.

