Manama – Design Your Future (DYF) Campaign today announced Seef Mall – Seef District as the official venue partner for the 9th edition of the Annual Business Quiz Show Competition, scheduled to launch on August 24, 2025.

This announcement coincides with the launch of the second season of the DYF Campaign in April 2025, held in strategic partnership with Mastercard, the Knowledge Partner for this edition. The campaign aims to support and encourage high school graduates, university students, and vocational training participants to take a more proactive and informed approach to designing their future.

The 9th Annual Business Quiz Show Competition is one of the key initiatives under the DYF Campaign, aligned with its core objective of developing and showcasing national talent and Bahraini competencies across vital sectors in the Kingdom.

As in previous editions, participating companies will engage in a series of challenges designed to test their knowledge and skills in sectors critical to Bahrain’s positioning as a leading regional hub for business. This year’s competition will span four evenings and will feature university students embedded within corporate teams, offering them hands-on exposure to leadership talent and team collaboration in a highly engaging and competitive environment.

The competition will include three sector-focused evenings, with four teams from each sector competing against one another. Participants will be tested on their understanding of the national economy and relevant sectors through dynamic, interactive challenges. The evenings will focus on the following sectors: Banking & Finance, Fintech, Insurance, Industry, and Services. Winners from each sector will advance to the Grand Finale, scheduled for August 28, 2025.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, stated: “We are proud to renew our partnership with the Annual Business Quiz Show Competition and support this impactful initiative that continues to elevate Bahrain’s competitive business environment. Seef Mall – Seef District is pleased to host this important event, reinforcing our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and supporting their journey toward a successful future. We look forward to welcoming participants, professionals, and visitors from across the business community.”

Ms. Zahraa Taher, Chairperson of the DYF Advisory Committee, added: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Seef Mall – Seef District for this year’s edition of the Business Sector Competition. This platform provides university students with a unique opportunity to engage with top Bahraini professionals in a dynamic and real-world setting. We anticipate another exciting season filled with enriching challenges that highlight local talent and create a space for youth excellence to shine.”

The DYF Campaign is supported academically by Knowledge Partner Mastercard, along with the backing of Advisory Committee members from the Higher Education Council, INJAZ Bahrain, Tamkeen, Lamea, and certified trainers in career coaching and skills development. This collaborative support enhances the overall impact of the campaign, guiding participants toward future career paths that match their ambitions and meet labor market demands.

