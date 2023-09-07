Tesla has been reportedly working on a facelift for its most successful EV, the Model Y crossover, for quite some time, with an expected production start in October 2024, about one year away from the launch of the refreshed Model 3 (also known as Project Highland).

And while details about the upcoming Model Y “Project Juniper” revamp are scarce, with Reuters writing in March that Tesla started contacting suppliers as part of the refresh process, we now have an idea of what the redesigned EV could look like, based on the design cues from the new Model 3 sedan.

To make things easy, X user @LaMianDesign produced a set of renders that show his interpretation of a reworked Model Y, borrowing the new headlights and taillights, as well as the sleeker front bumper from the Highland Model 3. The new colors are also depicted in the 3D renders, with a set of images showing the deeper red and the other set placing the new deeper gray alongside the older tint.

It goes without saying that these are not official Tesla images, but considering the Model 3 and Model Y are very similar in construction, sharing a lot of components both inside and outside, it’s easy to speculate that the redesigned crossover will be similar to refreshed Model 3.

The Tesla Model 3 entered production in 2017 and got its first major update six years later, while the Model Y went into production in 2020. If the timing will be retained, it means the crossover will get a refresh in 2026, but at this point, we don’t know for sure what the Austin-based EV maker is up to.

What we do know is that with the launch of the facelifted Model 3, Tesla now has a lineup that’s been thoroughly updated, with the oldest non-refreshed vehicle being the Model Y. The Model S and Model X, while being in production for over eight years (11 years in the case of the Model S), got their big updates in 2021.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this, so head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.