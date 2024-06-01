Each year, Brits spend on average a whopping £670 on their garden.

But pruning the perfect sun trap doesn’t have to cost the earth.

From luxury goods to £10 heroes, can you guess what’s designer or dupe? We’re rooting for you.

1. Checkerboard rug

A checkerboard outdoor rug is a stylish choice for any patio or balcony.

But can you make the right move and choose which is worth £269 and which is a snip at £18?

21 Checkerboard rug A

21 Checkerboard rug B

2. Garden Furniture

Don’t get left in the weeds when lounging around on one of these garden furniture sets.

Can you suss which is £125 and which comes in at just £79.99?

21 Garden furniture A

21 Garden furniture B

3. Egg Chair

Crack the case and choose which of these egg chairs will set you back a staggering £2,488 – and which is a fraction of the price at £179 from one of our favourite supermarkets.

21 Egg chair A

21 Egg chair B

4. Plant pot

It’s time to root out the real plant pot from the imposter.

But can you decide which costs £62.99 and which is just £11.19?

21 Plant pot A

21 Plant pot B

5. Fire Pit

Can you handle the heat? Only if you can spot which of these fire pits costs a whopping £350 and which is just £55 without getting burned.

21 Fire pit A

21 Fire pit B

6. Cushion

Cushion the blow on your pursestrings when choosing which of these cosy outdoor cushions costs £8.99 and which costs almost ten times more at £78.

21 Cushion A

21 Cushion B

7. BBQ

Time to turn up the heat on this quiz. Which of these barbecues costs £98 and which is £250?

21 BBQ A

21 BBQ B

8. Tumbler

Thirsty for the answer to this one?

But will you be toasting at the end of this quiz by working out which of these drinking tumblers costs £9, and which costs £80 (£190 for 2)?

21 Tumbler A

21 Tumbler B

9. Watering Can

Pour over these two options, but which stylish watering can goes for £95 and which is a much more affordable £34.50?

21 Watering can A

21 Watering can B

10. Lantern

CAN you shine a light on the budget lantern, costing just £10? Or will you be left in the dark with the high-end version, costing £100?

21 Lantern A

21 Lantern B

Answers…

1) A: DUPE (Checkerboard Green Reversible Indoor Outdoor Rug, £18, Dunelm) B: DESIGNER (Outdoor Jaque Chequered Blue Rug, £269, Ruggable).

2) A: DESIGNER (Bahama Black 4 Seater Coffee set, £125, B&Q.) B: DUPE (Garden Furniture Set 4 Seater With Sofa, Black, £79.99, Sue Ryder)

3) A: DESIGNER (Hanging Egg chair, £2,488, Sika Design) B: DUPE (George Home Hanging Egg Chair, £179, Asda).

4) A: DUPE (Large Egg Cup Planter Glazed Plant Pot, £11.19, The Range). B: DESIGNER (Aasen Garden Large Round Glazed Effect Egg Cup Planter Patio Flower Plant Pot Tub, £62.99, Wayfair).

5) A: DESIGNER (Umlo High Outdoor Metal Brazie, £350, La Redoute). B: DUPE (La Hacienda Steel Oxidised Finish Firepit, £55, B&Q).

6) A: DUPE (Kimora Outdoor Cushion, £8.99, The Range). B: DESIGNER (Reef Lava Outdoor cushion, £78, Andrew Martin)

7) A: DUPE (GoodHome Kiowa Black Charcoal Barbecue, £98, B&Q). B: DESIGNER (Weber Original Kettle E-5730 Charcoal BBQ – Black – 57cm, £250, BBQWorld.co.uk)

8) A: DESIGNER (Set of two Aquazzura tumblers, £190, Harrods). B: DUPE (John Lewis swirl stripe tumbler, £9)

9) A: DESIGNER (Orb watering can, £95, Ferm Living). B: DUPE (Mizu gold metal watering can, £34.50, Oliver Bonas)

10. A: DUPE (Black small metal lantern, £10, George at Asda). B: DESIGNER (Black matte large lantern, £100, Moda)