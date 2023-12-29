To say that Shah Rukh Khan has seen a stellar year in the box office is an understatement. Even though Dunki, his first film with Raj Kumar Hirani, is in all likelihood going to be super hit despite falling short of the box office success his previous two films in the year –Pathaan and Jawan – witnessed, the cumulative box office earning of his three films is unparalleled at over Rs 2,500 crore.

2023 began with a bang, thanks to the release of Pathaan. It not only helped Shah Rukh Khan jump back into the top league but also gave a boost to Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of the most reputed production houses in the country. It has now come to light that YRF’s revenue in the last financial year, ending March 31, 2023, was a whopping Rs. 1,508 crores. The detail was mentioned in an article dated December 29 in The Economic Times and it further stated that thanks to Pathaan’s record-breaking business, their revenue surged almost 2.5 times compared to the previous year.

The Economic Times report states that in FY 2021-22, YRF recorded revenues of Rs. 619 crores, according to its regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies. Further, it also listed that the banner’s net profit for FY23 increased 10.3% to Rs. 117 crores, while expenses zoomed over 2.8 times to Rs. 1,375 crores, as per its RoC filing.

Earlier Yash Raj Films in FY 2019-20 recorded a net profit of Rs. 61 crores on operating income of Rs. 614 crores. In FY 2021-22, it had a net profit of Rs. 115 crores on an operating income of Rs 614 crores.

Akshaye Widhani, chief executive of YRF, was quoted in the article exulting that it was one of the best years in YRF’s 50-year history and informed readers that the five films of YRF Spy Universe have collected close to Rs. 3000 crores at the global box office. In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Akshaye Widhani revealed that 50% of YRF’s theatrical slate from now on would comprise spy universe films and other such big-screen spectacles.

The Spy Universe, especially, has pushed collections to another level. The first film of the series, Ek Tha Tiger (2012), starring Salman Khan, grossed Rs. 334.39 crores worldwide. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was a bigger hit, collecting Rs. 546.20 crores worldwide gross. War (2019), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, accumulated Rs. 475.62 crores gross in India and Overseas.

Pathaan broke all records as it grossed Rs. 1,050.30 crores. Tiger 3 (2023), which was released on Diwali, collected Rs. 466.63 crores. In short, the total worldwide gross collections of YRF Spy films amount to a huge Rs. 2,891.14 crores.

