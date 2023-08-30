The latest patch for Destiny 2 brings fixes for a number of issues and exploits, getting the game into top shape ahead of the return of the Crota’s End raid–and its accompanying World First race. Here’s everything that’s been fixed.

The most major fix in Patch 7.2.0.2 concerns Loadouts, which have now been re-enabled following a bug fix. The issue hasn’t quite been fully resolved, however–while they are mostly working as intended, Loadouts will temporarily be unable to pull weapons from a player’s vault. This functionality will be restored in a future update.

Bungie has also taken action surprisingly quickly on an exploit players discovered, which involved combining the effects of the Pyrogale Gauntlets and Synthoceps to create an exceptionally powerful super. While players had anticipated the exploit eventually getting a patch, some had expected the gauntlets to be temporarily disabled while Bungie worked on it. The good news is you’ll still be able to use your Pyrogale Gauntlets as usual going forward, it’s only the combination with Synthoceps that’s been removed in this fix.

In the latest update, Bungie is also continuing to tweak Crucible spawns–in the latest change, spawn points in Control and Clash have been rolled back to their pre-Season 21 state, reverting a suite of balance changes that have been applied since then.

Here’s the full list of fixes and tweaks applied in the latest update, which should be live now for all players:

DESTINY 2 UPDATE 7.2.0.2

14h – Destiny Dev Team

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Rolled back changes to spawn points in Control and Clash to their state before Season 21.

SEASONAL

Fixed an issue where a player joining another could block progression during Mission: Invoke.

Fixed an issue where the Weekly Challenge completion on-screen message was missing text.

Fixed an issue where The Ascension VIII card would increase the rate of scorch too fast.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where the Luminous Void shader and the Warped Rachis shader were not properly applying to certain pieces of armor.

Fixed an issue where Titans using the Pyrogale Guantlets could start their one-off Burning Maul Super and then switch to Synthoceps to increase its damage input.

Fixed an issue where the Photonic Cloak model was partially offset.

WEAPONS

Fixed an issue where using a sequence of actions through Loadouts could cause weapon models, ornaments, and other characteristics to be incorrectly mixed and applied to weapons. As a result of this, Loadouts have been reenabled but won’t pull weapons from a player’s vault. This issue will be addressed in a future fix.

Fixed an issue where the Origin Perk Specialization II Artifact perk was not correctly overcharging The Eremite Fusion Rifle and Brya’s Love Scout Rifle from Season 22.

COMBATANTS

Fixed an issue where Unstoppable Taken Phalanxes couldn’t be damaged on their crit spot.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where Strand related bounties were only displayed if Strand was the equipped subclass.

VENDORS