Bungie will give Destiny fans an update on Destiny 2’s newest season, next year’s expansion The Final Shape, a newly reprised raid, and more on Tuesday, during the 2023 Destiny Showcase. Bungie is teasing a look at “the most epic battle we’ve ever had in Destiny,” new destinations, and “the start of an impossible journey” for Destiny 2 players.

Viewers who tune in to the Destiny Showcase will be treated to more than just a look at the future of Destiny 2, they’ll also get an exclusive emblem if they watch 30 minutes of the showcase on Twitch.

The Destiny Showcase officially starts at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT/6 p.m CET, and players can tune in on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. Outside of the main showcase itself, viewers can expect a pre-show and post-show roundtable discussions, similar to last year’s Destiny Showcase, where Bungie revealed new details about the Lightfall expansion and Strand subclass. Here’s the full rundown:

Watch the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023

The main showcase starts at 9 a.m. PDT, and is expected to run about 45 minutes, according to Bungie. If you want to tune in for the whole thing, however, here’s the full schedule:

Start time for the Destiny Showcase pre-show — 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT/5 p.m. CET

— 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EDT/5 p.m. CET Start time for Destiny Showcase — 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT/6 p.m CET

— 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT/6 p.m CET Start time for Destiny Showcase post-show — 9:45 a.m. PDT/12:45 p.m. EDT/6:45 p.m CET

What to expect from the Destiny Showcase 2023

Destiny 2: The Final Shape, which Bungie has been referring to as the “epic conclusion of the Light and Darkness Saga” (but certainly not the end of Destiny 2), will be a big focus for the showcase. We know that Cayde-6, who’s been “dead” since 2018’s Forsaken expansion, will return, with Nathan Fillion reprising his role as the Exo Guardian. We also know that Keith David will make his Destiny debut as the voice of Commander Zavala, taking over for the late Lance Reddick.

One thing we don’t know is exactly when The Final Shape is coming. Bungie may give fans a release date for the upcoming expansion — it did so last year, when it dated Lightfall at the 2022 Destiny Showcase.

Season 22 of Destiny 2 is also getting a deeper dive, including its title and theme. Expect a storyline that leads into The Final Shape, and a reprised raid ready to drop in September.