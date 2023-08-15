Bungie is holding its annual Destiny 2 Showcase on August 22. The event will shed more light on The Final Shape expansion and other upcoming events.

The event airs at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern with an hour-long pre-show prior and a live post-show roundtable discussion. The Final Shape is a significant expansion for fans as it’s billed as the conclusion to the Light and Darkness Saga. That means everything that has occurred up to this point will culminate with this story. Speaking of which, Bungie released a new video recapping the biggest moments of the Destiny journey.

The showcase will also dive into Season 22, the next reprised raid, among other announcements. For more on Destiny 2, check out our review of its most recent expansion Lightfall, then read about how Keith David has been cast as the new voice of Commander Zavala.

Will you be tuning into the Destiny 2 Showcase? Let us know in the comments!