Destiny 2: The Final Shape is adding several new Supers and Aspects when it launches in February 2024, and each one has a distinct theme behind its design. These were briefly teased by Bungie in the first deep dive into The Final Shape, and if you’ve been looking to see how these new additions to the game operate, several new videos have been uploaded by the studio.
It’s worth noting that the videos below are from alpha playtest sessions, so things will naturally change before this expansion arrives next year, but for now, they offer a terrific look at just how versatile and teamwork-orientated these new Supers are. In case you missed them when they were first revealed, Twilight Arsenal is a Void Super for Titans that can help shred through opponents. Not only does a Titan summon three Void axes that pull enemies in and explode, these melee weapons can be picked up by fireteam members and chop weakened enemies down to size.
Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Twilight Arsenal Preview – New Titan Super
The new Void Aspect for Titans is Unbreakable, which allows a player to consume a grenade to create a shield that blocks incoming damage and absorbs attacks. Once enough damage has been absorbed, the shield can be released and deals massive damage at anything caught in its path.
Hunters become flying thunder gods with the Storm’s Edge Super, as they’ll summon an Arc-energy dagger that can teleport them forward. Each time they materialize, they’ll do a deadly whirlwind attack. This can be executed three times in succession and makes a Hunter incredibly mobile, while the Ascension Aspect adds even more aerial options. Using this Aspect, Hunters can consume their class ability and propel themselves upwards to damage and jolt nearby enemies, and as an added bonus, nearby teammates receive an Amplified buff.
Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Storm’s Edge Preview – New Hunter Super
Finally, Warlocks have a new Solar Super that might be a tempting replacement for Well of Radiance. Song of Flame makes Warlocks enter a Radiant state, overcharges their melee ability, and their grenade becomes a sentient Spirit of Flame that will seek out nearby enemies and explode. With the Hellion Aspect, Warlocks can activate their class ability and summon a Solar Soul that launches flaming mortars at distant foes, scorching them in the process.
Destiny 2: The Final Shape | Song of Flame Preview – New Warlock Super
Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the final expansionin the Light and Darkness saga, launches on February 27, 2024 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Other big changes on the way include Legendary Shards being removed from the currency pool and future Destiny 2 weapons having new roles beyond simply dealing damage.
