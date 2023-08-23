The Destiny 2 Unveiled quest is one of the new missions that was added as part of the Season of the Witch. While Eris is busy trying to turn into a Hive god by murdering hordes of enemies, there are new Strand Aspects to grab back on the neon-soaked sands of Neomuna. Just like last season, there is a new Aspect for each of the Strand classes, changing up how they play.

Weavewalk is a Strand-based invulnerability state, Banner of War is kind-of a mini-rift focused around melee and sword damage, while Whirling Maelstrom makes Tangle explosions far deadlier. To get these, you’ll have to complete the Unveiled quest, so here’s what you need to do and where you need to go.

How to find Osiris’s data crawler

Image 1 of 4 You can get the Unveiled quest from Nimbus (Image credit: Bungie) Head to the quest details page to go straight to Veil Containment (Image credit: Bungie) Activate the console to complete it (Image credit: Bungie) Grab your new Strand Aspects from the Pouka Pond (Image credit: Bungie)

After you head to Neomuna and the Cloudstrider’s Plaza, you should talk to Nimbus. Just like the previous season quest to get the Epochal Integration hand cannon, you’ll need to pick up the Unveiled quest from Nimbus to unlock those new Strand aspects. The quest directs you to “check on Osiris’s data crawler” but it doesn’t feature a navigation point on the map. So, where do you need to go?

To complete Unveiled, you have to head to the Veil Containment facility where the previous Neomuna epilogue quests have occurred. Thankfully, Bungie took out having to run through the entire facility again, so now all you need to do is examine a console and listen to an audio log. Here is a very speedy way to get where you need to go:

Head to the quest menu

Select quests on the left hand bar

Right-click on the Unveiled quest to examine it

Click Launch at the bottom of the screen

This immediately teleports you to Veil Containment. Simply walk forward to the active console and examine it. Now, you can head back to the Pouka Pond to grab the new Strand Aspects. If you have characters with other classes, you won’t need to do the quest again, but can head straight to the pond to get your new Aspects.