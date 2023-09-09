The traveling discount aisle, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week’s reset. If you’re looking to get you some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further.

Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, as well as a random Exotic Weapon and an Exotic Engram available for purchase. In addition to his Exotic wares, he’s got a random collection of Legendary weapons and armor to deck out your Guardians.

We’ve rounded up all the info on Xûr for the week including where to find Xûr, which Exotic weapons and armor are available, as well as which Legendary weapons you should pick up, either for PvE or PvP.

Where Is Xûr Today?

Xûr’s location today can be found at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus on September 8 through September 12. To reach him, travel to the landing point at Watcher’s Grave. When you arrive, make for the red moss-covered tree straight ahead. Climb up the roots and you’ll find Xûr waiting at the top to sell you exotic items and legendary weapons.

Xûr can be found atop the trees in Watcher’s Grave on Nessus.

What Is Xûr Selling This Weekend?

Xûr’s Exotic offerings this weekend.

Exotic Engram

Crimson – Exotic Hand Cannon

Gemini Jester – Exotic Hunter Boots

17 Mobility

2 Resilience

15 Recovery

22 Discipline

2 Intellect

10 Strength

Total: 68

Helm of Saint-14 – Exotic Titan Helmet

2 Mobility

23 Resilience

11 Recovery

2 Discipline

17 Intellect

13 Strength

Total: 68

Crown of the Tempests – Exotic Warlock Helmet

8 Mobility

2 Resilience

25 Recovery

2 Discipline

10 Intellect

20 Strength

Total: 67

Xur came to play this week with one of the best rolls for the Helm of Saint-14 I’ve ever beheld, and the Gemini Jester roll might also work well for especially speedy Hunters. The Warlock helmet is less exciting, but even that is a pretty decent roll. Not bad, Xur! Not bad at all!

Exotic Weapons

Each week Xûr sells Hawkmoon & Dead Man’s Tale.

Hawkmoon – Exotic Hand Cannon

Paracausal Shot

Corkscrew Rifling

Alloy Magazine

Rangefinder

Textured Grip

The Hawkmoon roll this week is decent enough, but not a God roll. Snap it up if you need it, otherwise you may as well just wait.

Legendary Weapons

Xûr’s Legendary Weapon offerings this weekend.

Deafening Whisper – Grenade Launcher

Volatile Launch/Confined Launch

High-Velocity Rounds/Implosion Rounds

Moving Target

Auto-Loading Holster

Blast Radius Masterwork

Retrofit Escapade – Machine Gun

Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore

Extended Mag/Steady Rounds

Feeding Frenzy

Frenzy

Ambush

Reload Speed Masterwork

Code Duello – Rocket Launcher

Confined Launch/Linear Compensator

High-Velocity Rounds/Impact Casing

Surplus

Frenzy

Velocity Masterwork

Tears of Contrition – Scout Rifle

Chambered Compensator/Smallbore

Appended Mag/Tactical Mag

Auto-Loading Holster

Mulligan

Extrovert

Handling Masterwork

Tarnished Mettle – Scout Rifle

Arrowhead Brake/Fluted Barrel

Accurized Rounds/Alloy Magazine

Demolitionist

Focused Fury

Right Hook

Stability Masterwork

No Reprieve – Shotgun

Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore

Assault Mag/Steady Rounds

Surplus

Focused Fury

Right Hook

Stability Masterwork

Death Adder – Submachine Gun

Arrowhead Brake/Full Bore

Extended Mag/Flared Magwell

Feeding Frenzy

Disruption Break

Handling Masterwork

My top picks this week are Retrofit Escapade with a double helping of frenzy-related perks and Death Adder which has some decent perks, but is honestly just an all-around good weapon to have in your collection.

Warlock Legendary Armor

For Warlocks, Xûr is selling the Substitutional Alloy set which include:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Warlocks this week.

Substitutional Alloy Gloves

6 Mobility

20 Resilience

7 Recovery

14 Discipline

6 Intellect

12 Strength

Total: 65

Substitutional Alloy Chest Armor

12 Mobility

2 Resilience

18 Recovery

17 Discipline

14 Intellect

2 Strength

Total: 65

Substitutional Alloy Helmet

30 Mobility

2 Resilience

2 Recovery

2 Discipline

21 Intellect

10 Strength

Total: 67

Substitutional Alloy Leg Armor

12 Mobility

18 Resilience

2 Recovery

17 Discipline

2 Intellect

14 Strength

Total: 65

Substitutional Alloy Bond

Dang, Xur woke up with some pep in his step today! Honestly every one of these could be great, but the highlight is the helmet with massive spikiness in Mobility and Intellect.

Titan Legendary Armor

For Titans, Xûr is selling the Substitutional Alloy set which include:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Titans this week.

Substitutional Alloy Gauntlets

6 Mobility

7 Resilience

20 Recovery

20 Discipline

2 Intellect

10 Strength

Total: 65

Substitutional Alloy Chest Armor

18 Mobility

2 Resilience

12 Recovery

2 Discipline

10 Intellect

21 Strength

Total: 65

Substitutional Alloy Helmet

2 Mobility

2 Resilience

28 Recovery

16 Discipline

6 Intellect

12 Strength

Total: 66

Substitutional Alloy Leg Armor

2 Mobility

12 Resilience

18 Recovery

2 Discipline

15 Intellect

15 Strength

Total: 64

Substitutional Alloy Mark

Again, Xur is crushing it. The best option this week would be the ultra low Mobility helmet with spiky Recovery, but they’re honestly all not bad at all.

Hunter Legendary Armor

For Hunters, Xûr is selling the Substitutional Alloy set which include:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Hunters this week.

Substitutional Alloy Grips

2 Mobility

30 Resilience

2 Recovery

17 Discipline

2 Intellect

14 Strength

Total: 67

Substitutional Alloy Chest Armor

10 Mobility

10 Resilience

11 Recovery

6 Discipline

2 Intellect

25 Strength

Total: 64

Substitutional Alloy Helmet

19 Mobility

10 Resilience

2 Recovery

28 Discipline

2 Intellect

2 Strength

Total: 63

Substitutional Alloy Leg Armor

19 Mobility

10 Resilience

2 Recovery

10 Discipline

12 Intellect

10 Strength

Total: 63

Substitutional Alloy Cloak

The best option for Hunters this week (who did a bit worse than the others, but still solid enough) are the gauntlets with sky-high Resilience. Definitely pick them up if you’re a Hunter who’s not all too concerned with Mobility

That’s a wrap on Xûr for this week, Guardians! Did you attempt the recent reprised Crota’s End raid? Did you manage to pull off a clear? Let us know in the comments! You might also want to check out the raid guide we put together to guide guardians through Lightfall’s endgame activity.

Travis Northup is a writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @TieGuyTravis and read his games coverage here.