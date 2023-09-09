The traveling discount aisle, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week’s reset. If you’re looking to get you some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further.
Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, as well as a random Exotic Weapon and an Exotic Engram available for purchase. In addition to his Exotic wares, he’s got a random collection of Legendary weapons and armor to deck out your Guardians.
We’ve rounded up all the info on Xûr for the week including where to find Xûr, which Exotic weapons and armor are available, as well as which Legendary weapons you should pick up, either for PvE or PvP.
Where Is Xûr Today?
Xûr’s location today can be found at Watcher’s Grave on Nessus on September 8 through September 12. To reach him, travel to the landing point at Watcher’s Grave. When you arrive, make for the red moss-covered tree straight ahead. Climb up the roots and you’ll find Xûr waiting at the top to sell you exotic items and legendary weapons.
What Is Xûr Selling This Weekend?
Exotic Engram
Crimson – Exotic Hand Cannon
Gemini Jester – Exotic Hunter Boots
- 17 Mobility
- 2 Resilience
- 15 Recovery
- 22 Discipline
- 2 Intellect
- 10 Strength
- Total: 68
Helm of Saint-14 – Exotic Titan Helmet
- 2 Mobility
- 23 Resilience
- 11 Recovery
- 2 Discipline
- 17 Intellect
- 13 Strength
- Total: 68
Crown of the Tempests – Exotic Warlock Helmet
- 8 Mobility
- 2 Resilience
- 25 Recovery
- 2 Discipline
- 10 Intellect
- 20 Strength
- Total: 67
Xur came to play this week with one of the best rolls for the Helm of Saint-14 I’ve ever beheld, and the Gemini Jester roll might also work well for especially speedy Hunters. The Warlock helmet is less exciting, but even that is a pretty decent roll. Not bad, Xur! Not bad at all!
Exotic Weapons
Hawkmoon – Exotic Hand Cannon
- Paracausal Shot
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Alloy Magazine
- Rangefinder
- Textured Grip
The Hawkmoon roll this week is decent enough, but not a God roll. Snap it up if you need it, otherwise you may as well just wait.
Legendary Weapons
Deafening Whisper – Grenade Launcher
- Volatile Launch/Confined Launch
- High-Velocity Rounds/Implosion Rounds
- Moving Target
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Blast Radius Masterwork
Retrofit Escapade – Machine Gun
- Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore
- Extended Mag/Steady Rounds
- Feeding Frenzy
- Frenzy
- Ambush
- Reload Speed Masterwork
Code Duello – Rocket Launcher
- Confined Launch/Linear Compensator
- High-Velocity Rounds/Impact Casing
- Surplus
- Frenzy
- Velocity Masterwork
Tears of Contrition – Scout Rifle
- Chambered Compensator/Smallbore
- Appended Mag/Tactical Mag
- Auto-Loading Holster
- Mulligan
- Extrovert
- Handling Masterwork
Tarnished Mettle – Scout Rifle
- Arrowhead Brake/Fluted Barrel
- Accurized Rounds/Alloy Magazine
- Demolitionist
- Focused Fury
- Right Hook
- Stability Masterwork
No Reprieve – Shotgun
- Arrowhead Brake/Smallbore
- Assault Mag/Steady Rounds
- Surplus
- Focused Fury
- Right Hook
- Stability Masterwork
Death Adder – Submachine Gun
- Arrowhead Brake/Full Bore
- Extended Mag/Flared Magwell
- Feeding Frenzy
- Disruption Break
- Handling Masterwork
My top picks this week are Retrofit Escapade with a double helping of frenzy-related perks and Death Adder which has some decent perks, but is honestly just an all-around good weapon to have in your collection.
Warlock Legendary Armor
For Warlocks, Xûr is selling the Substitutional Alloy set which include:
Substitutional Alloy Gloves
- 6 Mobility
- 20 Resilience
- 7 Recovery
- 14 Discipline
- 6 Intellect
- 12 Strength
- Total: 65
Substitutional Alloy Chest Armor
- 12 Mobility
- 2 Resilience
- 18 Recovery
- 17 Discipline
- 14 Intellect
- 2 Strength
- Total: 65
Substitutional Alloy Helmet
- 30 Mobility
- 2 Resilience
- 2 Recovery
- 2 Discipline
- 21 Intellect
- 10 Strength
- Total: 67
Substitutional Alloy Leg Armor
- 12 Mobility
- 18 Resilience
- 2 Recovery
- 17 Discipline
- 2 Intellect
- 14 Strength
- Total: 65
Substitutional Alloy Bond
Dang, Xur woke up with some pep in his step today! Honestly every one of these could be great, but the highlight is the helmet with massive spikiness in Mobility and Intellect.
Titan Legendary Armor
For Titans, Xûr is selling the Substitutional Alloy set which include:
Substitutional Alloy Gauntlets
- 6 Mobility
- 7 Resilience
- 20 Recovery
- 20 Discipline
- 2 Intellect
- 10 Strength
- Total: 65
Substitutional Alloy Chest Armor
- 18 Mobility
- 2 Resilience
- 12 Recovery
- 2 Discipline
- 10 Intellect
- 21 Strength
- Total: 65
Substitutional Alloy Helmet
- 2 Mobility
- 2 Resilience
- 28 Recovery
- 16 Discipline
- 6 Intellect
- 12 Strength
- Total: 66
Substitutional Alloy Leg Armor
- 2 Mobility
- 12 Resilience
- 18 Recovery
- 2 Discipline
- 15 Intellect
- 15 Strength
- Total: 64
Substitutional Alloy Mark
Again, Xur is crushing it. The best option this week would be the ultra low Mobility helmet with spiky Recovery, but they’re honestly all not bad at all.
Hunter Legendary Armor
For Hunters, Xûr is selling the Substitutional Alloy set which include:
Substitutional Alloy Grips
- 2 Mobility
- 30 Resilience
- 2 Recovery
- 17 Discipline
- 2 Intellect
- 14 Strength
- Total: 67
Substitutional Alloy Chest Armor
- 10 Mobility
- 10 Resilience
- 11 Recovery
- 6 Discipline
- 2 Intellect
- 25 Strength
- Total: 64
Substitutional Alloy Helmet
- 19 Mobility
- 10 Resilience
- 2 Recovery
- 28 Discipline
- 2 Intellect
- 2 Strength
- Total: 63
Substitutional Alloy Leg Armor
- 19 Mobility
- 10 Resilience
- 2 Recovery
- 10 Discipline
- 12 Intellect
- 10 Strength
- Total: 63
Substitutional Alloy Cloak
The best option for Hunters this week (who did a bit worse than the others, but still solid enough) are the gauntlets with sky-high Resilience. Definitely pick them up if you’re a Hunter who’s not all too concerned with Mobility
That’s a wrap on Xûr for this week, Guardians! Did you attempt the recent reprised Crota’s End raid? Did you manage to pull off a clear? Let us know in the comments! You might also want to check out the raid guide we put together to guide guardians through Lightfall’s endgame activity.
Travis Northup is a writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @TieGuyTravis and read his games coverage here.