Destroy Lonely’s pop-up in Los Angeles was cancelled and attendees were put on alert as the authorities arrived, ending in chaos.

According to LA Weekly, the immersive experience was scheduled to take place in the city’s Fairfax District but was eventually called off after opening only for a brief moment. Attendees got aggressive after the event started two hours later than promised, resulting in the cops being called to the scene.

Some fans even made attempts to break into The Hundreds store, which is where the exhibition was set up. Soon after, the disruption spilled into the streets and turned into a matter of public safety.

Check out footage from the event-turned-disaster below:

Destroy Lonely running from fans at his LA pop up last night 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/VUaWDZ9Ico — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 2, 2023

The gathering in Southern California was meant to be a celebration, as the 22-year-old recently put out the deluxe edition of his debut album. The extended release, branded If Looks Could Kill (Directors Cut), was released on Friday (September 29).

If Looks Could Kill dropped earlier this year via Playboi Carti’s Opium label and debuted at No. 18 on the US Billboard 200. It features a single guest contribution by label mate Ken Carson.

related news Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist World Tour With Opium Collective July 12, 2023

Named one of HipHopDX’sRising Stars for 2023, the son of Disturbing The Peace rapper I-20 made waves last year with his mixtape No Stylist. Of the group of Carti-core rappers, Lonely’s rockstar attitude and influence combined with his rager tour experience gives Travis Scott a run for his money.

However, in HipHopDX’s review of his debut album, If Looks Could Kill, Isaac Fontes wrote: “Although filled with wonderfully-layered, atmospheric production, If Looks Could Kill is a monstrously ambitious project (in scope, not sound), clocking in at 26 tracks and nearly an hour and a half. At times, like he does on ‘by the pound,’ Lonely switches up his cadence and flows within the same song in an effort to incorporate some variance to the album.

“But the result is ultimately him not being as successful at bending his voice in alien-like ways compared to greats like Young Thug, Playboi Carti, or to a lesser prestige, Yeat. Despite some effort it’s not enough to save the album from sounding stale.”