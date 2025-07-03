The statue (centre) has been an iconic presence in Aleppo for nearly 40 years [Getty]

Syrians have reacted with outrage after a statue commemorating martyrs in Aleppo’s central Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square was destroyed on Wednesday night during what appeared to be a botched attempt to move it.

Footage widely circulated online shows a pickup truck pulling the statue with a cable, leading to the collapse and destruction of its upper section. Observers described the effort as “chaotic and unprofessional”, sparking widespread condemnation and speculation about the motives behind the move.

Many social media users described the treatment of the monument as “humiliating”, calling it a profound insult to Aleppo’s heritage and the memory of those the statue honours. Some suspected the destruction may have been deliberate.

The statue, known locally as The Mother of Martyrs, was erected in 1985 by Syrian sculptor Abdul Rahman Mowakket. Made from local yellow Aleppo stone, it commemorates Syrians killed in various conflicts, particularly those who resisted French colonial rule. It has long been considered a powerful symbol of sacrifice and collective memory in the city.

تحطيم تمثال الشهداء في ساحة سعد الله الجابري في مدينة #حلب الأمر الذي أثار استياء الكثيرين متسائلين عن السبب الحقيقي لتحطيمه، هل فقط لأنه يحجب الشاشة التي خلفه وهو مايزعج أصحاب الإعلانات أو لأسباب أخرى.

للأسف مايحصل pic.twitter.com/jwfHRzQgkt — حسام الجمّال| hossam jammal (@HossamJammal) July 2, 2025

In a statement, Aleppo’s Museums and Artefacts Directorate said the statue had been relocated “out of concern for its preservation and artistic value” and promised it would be restored by specialists. Officials added that the move was necessary to accommodate public events in the square and claimed the statue blocked part of a recently installed digital screen.

However, many Syrians dismissed the explanation as unconvincing, especially given the manner in which the statue was handled. Activists and local residents have called for a transparent investigation, demanding accountability for those responsible and the restoration of the monument to its original form and location.

Adding to suspicions, the company tasked with renovating the square had previously released plans that omitted the statue entirely, fuelling speculation that its destruction was premeditated.

Opponents of Syria’s current government, which came to power following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, also pointed to the authorities’ Islamist leanings.

Some claimed the statue was targeted for ideological reasons. One video of the destruction included audio of a man referring to the statue as an “idol” and calling for its removal, though The New Arab could not independently verify the recording’s authenticity.

Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square, like much of Aleppo, witnessed widespread devastation during Syria’s brutal conflict, which began in 2011. The destruction of one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks has added fresh wounds to a population already scarred by years of war and displacement.