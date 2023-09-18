





As the Giants await official word on Saquon Barkley’s injured ankle, a report regarding his health suggests the star running back may have avoided a major injury.

Barkley, who exited a Week 2 win over the Cardinals late, received positive news Sunday night after his X-rays came back negative, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Up next for Barkley will be an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of his injury, which the team doesn’t believe is “serious,” per Schultz.

While Giants and NFL fans anxiously await tomorrow’s update, the latest news, at least, appears to be in a step in the right direction for Barkley after getting injured on a scary tackle by Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes in the final two minutes of the contest.

For what it’s worth, Barkley, who has a well-documented history of injuries, appeared to be in good spirits as he reacted to New York’s win on social media.

“Love this team!!! Way to fight !!,’ wrote a fired-up Barkley on X (formerly Twitter).

Love this team!!! Way to fight !! 😤🖤 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) September 18, 2023

Prior to the injury, Barkley, after a forgettable Week 1, turned in an exceptional game against Arizona, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown and hauling in six receptions for 29 yards and a receiving score.







