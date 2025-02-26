(Bloomberg) — Deutsche Telekom AG forecast profit for 2025 below analysts’ estimates after price wars sprang up in European markets, dampening growth last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases will rise about 4.5% this year to €44.9 billion ($47.1 billion), the company said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts had anticipated adjusted Ebitdaal of €46.9 billion, according to the average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Deutsche Telekom, Europe’s biggest phone carrier, relies on a majority stake in US operator T-Mobile US Inc. for most of its revenue and profit. While T-Mobile’s financial results last month were upbeat, analysts have forecast growth in Germany and the rest of Europe that may slow this year as the continent grapples with price wars and heavy competition.

Ebitdaal in the fourth quarter rose to €10.6 billion, the company said in the statement. That compared with the average analyst estimate of €10.8 billion.

Deutsche Telekom shares have gained 58% in the past 12 months and closed at €34.98 on Tuesday.

