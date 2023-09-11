As a tribute to the legendary Dev Anand, the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) has announced a grand film festival in honour of the iconic actor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Titled ‘Dev Anand@100 – Forever Young,’ this two-day extravaganza will take place on September 23rd and 24th. The event is a joint collaboration between FHF, NFDC-NFAI (National Film Development Corporation Of India – National Film Archive of India), and PVR Inox.

Dev Anand’s Classic Films In 30 Cities 55 Cinema Halls

Dev Anand, known for his unforgettable roles in classic films like ‘Hum Dono’, ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne’, ‘CID’, and ‘Guide’, will be celebrated ahead of his birthday on September 26th.

Film enthusiasts across 30 cities and 55 cinema halls all over India will have the opportunity to witness Dev Anand’s brilliance on the big screen. The FHF has curated a collection of four of his iconic movies, including ‘CID’ (1956), ‘Guide’ (1965), ‘Jewel Thief’ (1967), and ‘Johny Mera Naam’ (1970).

These films have been meticulously restored by NFCDC-NFAI in stunning 4K resolution, ensuring that audiences experience the magic just as it was meant to be.

Film Heritage Foundation On Celebrating The Icon’s 100th Birth Anniversary

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the founder of FHF, expressed his excitement about celebrating the birth centenary of Dev Anand. He stated, “The Gregory Peck of India, as Dev Anand was often called, continues to be a beloved star, and we are thrilled that contemporary audiences will have the opportunity to watch some of the films that made him an enduring legend of Indian cinema.”

Dev Anand’s son, filmmaker Suneil Anand, also shared his enthusiasm for the festival. He reminisced about his father’s work, particularly highlighting “Johny Mera Naam” as a showcase of Dev Anand’s true personality. He believes that this festival will reintroduce audiences to the timeless charm of his father on the silver screen.

In addition to the festival, Suneil Anand revealed that he is currently working on a Hollywood-based film dedicated to his father, titled “Vagator Mixer.”

This monumental event not only celebrates Dev Anand’s cinematic legacy but also marks a significant collaboration between a government body and a not-for-profit organization, showcasing the shared commitment to preserving India’s cinematic heritage. Tickets for the festival are available on the PVR Cinemas website – http://www.pvrcinemas.com

