Polysiloxanes, the scientific name for silicones, possess exceptional properties, and are used in numerous fields ranging from cosmetics to aerospace. They are absolutely everywhere.
However, they have a major flaw, as small, cyclic oligosolixanes—toxic for the environment and identified as an endocrine disruptor—form during their synthesis.
To correct this drawback, a team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher recently developed a new process for synthesizing silicones in a cleaner and more environmentally-friendly manner by preventing the formation of these small cyclic oligosolixanes.
The results are published in Science and could have a considerable impact on the industrial sector.
Limiao Shi et al, Ring-opening polymerization of cyclic oligosiloxanes without producing cyclic oligomers, Science (2023). DOI: 10.1126/science.adi1342
