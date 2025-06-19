Arrested at the age of 17 during the early days of Nepal’s civil war in the late 1990s, Devi Khadka was accused of being a rebel, tortured and raped in custody. Rebel leaders exposed her as a “rape victim”, marking her with a taboo that led to depression and social ostracism. Battling these horrors, Khadka joined the rebel front lines and rose through the ranks.

After the war ended, she was elected to Nepal’s new parliament but became disillusioned upon discovering that Nepal’s leaders sought to bury the painful truth of wartime rape. As the public face of the survivors, Khadka can no longer stay silent. Driven by a fierce determination for justice, she sets out to unite Nepal’s forgotten women and to reconstruct the history that has been deliberately erased.

Devi Khadka: The Undefeated is a documentary film by Subina Shrestha.