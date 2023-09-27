Clearly, animated series based on video games do well on Netflix. The streaming service has had multiple seasons of a Castlevania series, along with a Carmen Sandiego show. They just announced they’re making a Tomb Raider show, and they also revealed a Devil May Cry anime from Adi Shankar as well. The show is based on the hit series of Capcom games about a demon hunter named Dante and his quest to kill demons. The most recent game in the series, Devil May Cry 5, debuted in 2019.

Netflix also debuted a first teaser for the show as well.

Here was series creator Adi Shankar’s comment on the news (Shankar was previously the executive producer on Netflix’s Castlevania animated series):

I’m honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the DEVIL

MAY CRY franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters, we are part of the fandom, and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game, sinister forces are at

play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

No premiere date for the Devil May Cry series has been announced. The series has been greenlit for eight episodes.