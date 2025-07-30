A manhunt is underway in northwest Arkansas after authorities say a couple was killed by an unknown man while they were hiking in a state park with their two children.
Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were “attacked” and found dead on a walking trail in Devil’s Den State Park in West Fork, sometime before 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas State Police said. Their two daughters, ages 7 and 9, were uninjured and placed in the care of family.
The couple’s suspected cause of death was not immediately released, nor was it shared whether the attack is being investigated as targeted or random, though authorities said the family had only recently moved to the nearby city of Prairie Grove from another state. The city’s mayor stated Monday that they started water service “just 12 days ago.”
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, who was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap and sunglasses. He had a black backpack and was wearing fingerless gloves and was seen driving towards a park exit in a black four-door sedan ― possibly a Mazda ― with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape.
The suspect likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple, authorities said in an updated statement Monday night, which included a composite sketch of the man wanted for questioning.
Anyone who visited the park on Saturday is being asked to check cellphone photos and videos for potential images of the suspect.
“Anyone with images of the suspect, information about the suspect or his whereabouts should contact ASP Troop L at (479) 751-6663,” Arkansas State Police said.
The couple’s family released a statement that hailed them as heroes.
“Clinton and Kristen died Hero’s protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts,” they told ABC News.
Additional law enforcement officers have been added to the state’s parks amid the investigation, while all hiking trails have been closed in Devil’s Den State Park, according to the park’s website.
A representative with the Arkansas State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.