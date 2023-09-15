Free Expo, Priceless Experiences

DevLearn’s Expo Hall is your gateway to innovation and the future of the Learning and Development industry. Join us on October 25–27 in Las Vegas, NV, and explore the latest and greatest in learning technologies.

Your free Expo+ Pass gives you access to:

A vibrant Expo Hall filled with 150+ leading industry suppliers offering the latest tools, tech, and solutions

40+ free expert-led sessions showcasing best practices, hot topics, and new ideas to take back to your organization

The attendee-favorite science fair-like event, DemoFest, where you’ll explore 50+ learning projects created by inspiring trailblazers like you

Invaluable networking opportunities, including the Expo Reception, where you can build new connections with conference speakers, colleagues, and suppliers over appetizers and drinks

And so much more!

Check out the full Expo+ Pass schedule here.

“It was wonderful to have exposure to so many vendors in our field. I’m new to the world of L&D, and it helped me understand the many facets connected to this realm.” – Carrie, DevLearn 2022 attendee

Register for your free Expo+ Pass today.

Don’t miss out on the incredible experiences we’ve lined up for DevLearn 2023. We can’t wait to see you in Las Vegas!