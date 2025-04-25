Dubai, UAE: As part of its dynamic agenda as a strategic partner of ‘Dubai AI Week’, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) participated in a wide range of discussion sessions and interactive workshops where its experts highlighted the various applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing the efficiency of vital sectors, particularly energy and water.

The sessions focused on DEWA’s remarkable achievements in adopting computer-using agents and AI agents. These include Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee supported by AI and ChatGPT, and ‘Rammas at Work’, which powers a range of services across divisions such as Generation (Power & Water), Transmission and Distribution Power and Customer Services. DEWA’s experts discussed the various AI applications being leveraged to improve operational efficiency, including smart grid solutions, the Billing Services AI Specialist, the Customer Happiness AI, the LinkedIn Learning AI Agent for Employee Development and IT support services.

The sessions also highlighted DEWA’s success in adopting generative AI technologies, including the Microsoft Power Platform and smart assistants like Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Security Copilot. DEWA is the first government organisation in the UAE to adopt these advanced technologies from Microsoft and one of the first utilities worldwide to embrace Microsoft’s Copilot. The session led by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, covered the key strategies used to ensure the smooth integration and efficient management of AI technologies to maximise benefits.

More than 100 DEWA Academy students also participated in various sessions and workshops designed to equip them with essential knowledge and skills related to AI tools and applications, encouraging them to innovate and be creative. This supports the preparation of a qualified generation capable of leading an AI-based future in Dubai. DEWA’s agenda also included educational competitions, Q&A sessions and interactive activities that emphasised the practical aspects of building AI agents using various platforms.