Dubai, The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) successfully organised the inaugural edition of the ‘Human Resources Forum for 2025,’ under the theme ‘Big Data and Its Impact on Human Resources’. The forum highlighted the transformative role of big data in driving strategic decision-making within the human resources sector, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to digital excellence.

Held virtually through Microsoft Teams, the forum convened an esteemed panel of experts and specialists from various government sectors. The initiative aligns with Dubai’s broader Digital Strategy, which seeks to digitise all aspects of life in the city, establish a robust digital ecosystem, and foster a digitally empowered society. Additionally, the strategy is focused on boosting the digital economy, enhancing Digital Wellbeing by 90 per cent, and achieving top rankings in the United Nations’ Local Online Service Index while upskilling over 50,000 professionals with advanced digital qualifications.

The forum, designed for department directors, section heads, and HR professionals within the Dubai government, explored the vital role of big data in improving strategic decision-making within the HR sector, enhancing institutional performance, and fostering innovation.

H.E. Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR, emphasised the latest advancements in big data and its far-reaching impact across various sectors. H.E. explained that big data is a driving force behind technological progress, enabling the analysis of vast amounts of information and extracting actionable insights that contribute to informed decision-making. Furthermore, H.E. highlighted the critical role of data science in enhancing the efficiency of institutional decisions, emphasising the importance of advanced analytics in making precise and effective decisions, anticipating future trends, and mitigating risks.

H.E. Al Falasi also highlighted that leveraging data has become integral to boosting institutional performance, particularly in human resources. By utilising data, organisations can enhance talent management strategies, increase productivity, improve employee experience, and innovate solutions that promote growth in line with digital transformation objectives.

The forum featured presentations from a panel of experts. Dr. Sara AlShaya, Director of the Data and Statistics Department at Emirates Health Services (EHS), delivered a presentation titled ‘Vital Data in the Healthcare Sector’, and Dr. Jassim Al Ali, Assistant Professor at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government, explored the impact of big data on human resources.

Participants engaged in dynamic discussions and exchanged insights on enhancing data-driven decision-making, highlighting the importance of staying ahead of future trends in process digitisation and integrating artificial intelligence in organisational operations. By embracing these approaches, the forum emphasised the significance of leveraging big data to foster a culture of agility and innovation in recruitment while contributing to the development of the work environment and enhancing overall team performance.

The event concluded with a series of practical recommendations to facilitate the implementation of digital solutions in HR management with a particular focus on adopting data analytics as a crucial tool to support sustainable innovation and improve efficiency throughout all facets of institutional operations.