Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are set to headline the much-anticipated sequel to Karan Johar’s 2018 production, Dhadak. After numerous speculations, it’s now confirmed that the duo will star in Dhadak 2, slated for a theatrical release on November 22, 2024. Making her directorial debut with this project is Shazia Iqbal.

Karan Johar Announces Dhadak 2

The filmmaker took to social media on Monday, May 27, to announce the news, sharing, “एक राजा, एक रानी, एक कहानी – २ धड़कनें| #Dhadak2 in cinemas 22nd November 2024.”

Both Siddhant and Triptii are represented by Dharma’s talent division and have demonstrated their prowess in the romantic genre.

Karan Johar Initially Refused The Reports Of Dhadak 2 In the Making

The reports of the sequel initially faced denials from Karan Johar himself, who refuted any involvement with Dhadak 2 in an Instagram Story. However, the project has now gained confirmation, with sources hinting at an impending announcement video.

Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, resonating deeply with audiences for its portrayal of love transcending social barriers. Building on this theme, Dhadak 2 is expected to delve deeper into the complexities of love, challenging societal norms and exploring the inherent barriers of class and status.

With production houses Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures pooling their resources, Dhadak 2 promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, whose previous work in the short story Love Storiyaan earned critical acclaim, the film is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and exploration of love in the face of societal constraints.

(Also read:Dhadak 2: Sequel To Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer In Works- Check Out The Length Of Teaser Announcement Video)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related