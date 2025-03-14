The Financial Services Authority in Oman has set a deadline for all private hospitals and clinics offering insurance-backed services to connect with the Dhamani platform, according to the Oman Daily Observer report.

The deadline is at the end of March, in accordance with the Regulation for Health Insurance Electronic Link, as specified in Ministerial Decision 83/2023.

Article 2 of the ministerial decision states that health insurance providers must execute all insurance transactions and exchange information through the platform from the commencement of the policy until the end of its coverage.

The authority also stated that institutions failing to meet the deadline will be removed from the networks of health service providers affiliated with insurance companies. This would not only impact their business activities but also prevent them from offering insurance-backed health services to their patients.

Dhamani is an electronic platform that facilitates medical treatment approvals and direct payment processes for private healthcare institutions, representing a significant advancement in health insurance technology due to its positive impact.