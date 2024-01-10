Tamil star Dhanush’s most-awaited film, Captain Miller, is about to hit the theaters soon, and fans cannot wait to watch it. The movie has already created a massive buzz among the actor’s fans with its trailer and songs. The makers of the movie have already spilled beans about the movie and fueled the viewers’ excitement. Even though there are still two days left for the movie’s release, its first review is already out. None other than music composer GV Prakash has announced his verdict on the movie, and it is a positive one.

Captain Miller was earlier slated to be released in December 2023. However, the makers shifted its release date to unveil the film around the festival of Pongal. Arun Matheswaran is directing the film, and Sathya Jyothi Films is bankrolling it. Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and John Kokken are playing key roles in the movie.

GV Prakash reviews Dhanush’s Captain Miller

Music composer GV Prakash never fails to update his fans about his ongoing work. He recently did the same with Dhanush’s Captain Miller and teased an exciting aspect of the film. The music composer took to X (formerly Twitter) and revealed that he was done with the background score of the movie. He then asked fans to look forward to Dhanush’s entry music in the movie. He wrote, “Bgscore done and mix done for captain miller….The film is….. (fire emojis) wait for Ds intro music… (fire emojis).”

Captain Miller’s plot allegedly follows the story of a former British soldier played by Dhanush. He is on a quest to protect the villagers and a hidden treasure from the British government. Will he be able to defeat the cruel British government and safeguard the treasure?

Arun Matheswaran has also revealed that the movie will turn into a three-part franchise if it succeeds. During an interview with Cinema Vikatan, he said (originally in Tamil language), “Now taken is the second part of Captain Miller. After its success, the first part as a prequel and the third part as a sequel are likely to come.”