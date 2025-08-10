Oman: Dhofar Foods & Investment (DFI), Oman’s leading promoter of food security and sustainable agri-food development, will be participating in the upcoming Food Safety Exhibition taking place from August 10 to 17 in Salalah. The exhibition will be held under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources, alongside the presence of several dignitaries and key stakeholders in the field of food security.

As Oman accelerates its journey toward self-sufficiency and sustainable development in line with Oman Vision 2040, DFI’s presence at this prestigious event is a reflection of its pivotal role in shaping the nation’s food landscape. With its deep roots in Dhofar and a diversified portfolio spanning dairy, beverages, agriculture, farms, poultry, edible oils, and animal feed, DFI is uniquely positioned to lead conversations on food resilience, innovation, and safety.

As part of its broader efforts to engage with communities and promote national pride, DFI recently launched the year-long campaign ‘Rooted in Oman. Nurturing the Future’ to commemorate Oman’s 54th National Day. Through monthly initiatives focused on culture, sustainability, and health, the campaign reinforces DFI’s core values while celebrating Oman’s heritage and future aspirations. The exhibition in Salalah serves as a key milestone within this campaign, enabling DFI to further connect with the public and champion its message of food security, wellness, and community empowerment.

The Group will host a dynamic, interactive exhibition space designed to engage visitors of all ages and backgrounds. Through product tastings, educational materials, live demonstrations, and direct dialogue, DFI will showcase how its vertically integrated model is delivering value at every stage of the food supply chain—from farm to consumer. Attendees will also receive branded tokens and informational pamphlets highlighting the company’s core offerings and its steadfast commitment to ensuring quality, traceability, and nutritional integrity in every product.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vipul Bahl, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Dhofar Foods & Investment, stated, “Food security is one of the most critical pillars of national development, and as a company deeply rooted in the agricultural and food production sectors of Dhofar, we take this responsibility with pride and purpose. Our participation in the Food Safety Exhibition is not just about presence—it is about leadership. It is an opportunity to demonstrate how our operations are aligned with the long-term priorities of the Sultanate, from sustainability and innovation to regional development and consumer well-being. We look forward to sharing our story and engaging with the community to build a stronger, safer, and more secure food future for Oman.”

DFI’s involvement in the exhibition will also serve to highlight the growing importance of the Dhofar Governorate as a strategic food production hub for the nation. Through its partnerships, investments, and innovation-led practices, DFI continues to enhance local value creation, support job opportunities, and reduce import dependence—solidifying its role as a national champion of food sovereignty.

With several high-level officials, media outlets, and industry participants expected to attend, the event will provide DFI with an impactful platform to demonstrate its strategic ambitions and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in Oman’s economic and food resilience agenda.