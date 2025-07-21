AI-powered browsers are nowhere near the easy future they promise, when they would be able to do complex multi-step tasks for you. However, the makers of these browsers are trying to make users’ lives easier by adding a way to easily repeat some prompts for the tasks they frequently perform.

The Browser Company’s new Dia browser already has a skills feature, which lets users ask the browser to execute a command or create a code snippet based on a prompt. For instance, you could ask the browser to find interesting events happening in the next few days near you. You can save the prompt for future use and invoke it using a shortcut.

While the community has put together some threads and webpages to help users find skills created by other users, The Browser Company has now launched the 0.1 version of the official gallery. The gallery has a number of skills, organized by category, and you can simply copy the prompt to add the skill to your own library.

Image Credits: Screenshot by TechCrunch” loading=”lazy” height=”331″ width=”680″ class=”yf-1gfnohs loader”/> Image Credits: Screenshot by TechCrunch” loading=”lazy” height=”331″ width=”680″ class=”yf-1gfnohs loader”/> Image Credits: Screenshot by TechCrunch

Perplexity’s new browser Comet is also preparing to launch a similar feature. Over the weekend, the company’s CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the browser will get ready-made shortcuts for repetitive tasks like organizing tabs, preparing for meetings, or looking up trending topics on social media.

He also said users will be able to create their own “Tampermonkey-like scripts” using natural language prompts for common use cases.