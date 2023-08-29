Blizzard is currently offering the first official discount on Diablo 4, knocking 20% off the regular price of all editions of the dark and compelling dungeon crawler. The standard version of the game is currently available on Battle.net for $54.59 (was $69.99), but you can also pick up the Digital Deluxe edition for $71.99 (was $89.99), or the Ultimate Edition for $74.99 (was $99.99).



Diablo 4 (Standard Edition) Prices taken at time of publishing. The latest installment of Activision Blizzard’s long-running Diablo franchise is better than ever before.

The standard edition of Diablo 4 comes packaged with some additional in-game cosmetic items for Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal, and World of Warcraft. The deluxe and ultimate versions, however, are also entitled to some exclusive cosmetic items for Diablo 4, in addition to access to the seasonal battle pass unlock for Season of the Malignant. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition will even let you skip the first 20 levels of the Battle Pass, and net you the Wings of the Creator Emote. Here’s a quick breakdown of everything included with each edition of the game.

Diablo 4 Standard Edition



Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo 3

Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft

Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal

Diablo 4 Deluxe Edition



Temptation Mount in Diablo 4

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo 4

Seasonal Battle Pass unlock

Diablo 4 Ultimate Edition



Wings of the Creator emote

Seasonal Battle Pass unlock and 20-tier skip

If you’re planning to pick up Diablo 4, you can also take advantage of a timed event taking place from Sep. 1 through Sep. 5, giving players a 25% increase in gold and XP for all world tiers. Whether you’re new to the world of Sanctuary, or have been grinding your way through mobs since June, this is a great opportunity to catch up on the current season before the game eventually transitions into the Season of Blood, starting on Oct. 17.