Diablo 4 Season 2, Season of Blood, brings a new vampire-focused season for players to sink their teeth into. The new season brings new seasonal items, quests, and objectives, along with a massive balance update, which Blizzard reassured players was not focused on nerfing powerful builds. This season also marks the launch of Diablo 4 on Steam.

The Diablo 4 Season 2 battle pass features 90 tiers of rewards, with 28 free rewards, although 20 of those are not cosmetics, but rather Smoldering Ashes, which provide season long buffs. The premium version, which costs 1,000 Silver (about $10 USD) includes two full armor sets, 19 weapon cosmetics, 10 emotes, and 7 mount cosmetics. The premium version also includes 700 Silver. There is an Accelerated version as well, which includes 20 tier skips and the Vampire’s Repose emote in addition to the premium battle pass for 2,800 Silver (about $28 USD.)

The balance updates weren’t the only big changes coming to Diablo 4 as part of Season 2. First are changes to the inventory and stash system, which should reduce the amount of trips to the blacksmith and the overall inventory clutter. An update to the XP system should also massively reduce the endgame grind, specifically the grind to level 100. Most endgame activities, like Helltides and Nightmare Dungeons, now offer much more XP for completion.

The Season of Blood’s new story missions focus on vampires and the new powers introduced are Vampiric Powers, of which there are 22. Acquiring the powers is simple, but you will need to also acquire new armor pieces that have the Vampire Pacts on them in order to activate these new abilities. Here’s everything you can unlock in the Diablo 4 Season 2 battle pass.