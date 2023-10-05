Diablo IV, one of the biggest games of the year, is coming to Steam on October 17th. The news comes via video game news and deals account Wario64, who spied a listing for the hellish RPG on Steam.

Though available on consoles (minus the Switch), the PC version of the game was previously locked to Blizzard’s propriety Battle.net service. Expanding Diablo IV to Steam is in line with previous efforts from Blizzard to capture more PC gamers as it made Overwatch 2 available on Steam earlier this year. Blizzard has stated that it intends to bring more of its games to Steam but has not shared which games it intends to offer there or when they’d be available.