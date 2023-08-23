Diablo IV’s second season, Season of Blood, got its first reveal during Gamescom Opening Night Live. This free second season lets you become a vampire hunter sporting new vampiric powers to take down these bloodsucking invaders.

You’ll team up with a new character, Erys, voiced by actress Gemma Chan (Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians), a seasoned warrior and vampire hunter who is described as complex and jaded, having experienced plenty of horror in her life. Season of the Blood is a brand-new questline featuring five new endgame bosses. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Diablo IV Season of Blood begins on October 17. As a reminder, the game’s currently ongoing Season of the Malignant wraps up on the same day.