New Zealand has kept the Constellation Cup series alive after clinching a thrilling 56-53 win over world champions Australia in game three in Invercargill.

Key points: Australia and New Zealand traded winning quarters before the Silver Ferns finished strongest

Australia and New Zealand traded winning quarters before the Silver Ferns finished strongest The Diamonds won the first two matches by a combined 19 points

The Diamonds won the first two matches by a combined 19 points The fourth and final Constellation Cup game will be played Monday in Auckland

The Diamonds held a 2-0 series lead after winning both matches on Australian soil and were looking to lock down the trans-Tasman trophy with a game to play.

But the Silver Ferns won a see-sawing battle on Thursday night to keep the series alive. The final match is on Monday in Auckland, with the series victor decided on goal difference.

The Diamonds have the advantage on that front after winning the first two matches by a combined 19 goals.

Australia led 42-40 heading into the final quarter but were unable to withstand the fightback from the home side, who scored 16 goals to 11 to take the win.

The Diamonds led 14-10 at quarter-time, but the Silver Ferns stormed back to lead 28-24 at half-time.

Coach Noeline Taurua replaced skipper and goal-attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio through the second quarter with exciting youngster Tiana Metuarau.

At one stage down by six, the Kiwis went on a 10-goal run, finishing the second quarter with 18 goals to Australia’s 10 to take a four-goal lead into the main break.

New Zealand goal keeper Kelly Jury, who stands 192cm, continued to trouble the Australian shooters to be among her team’s best.

The Diamonds, who won the World Cup in August, showed their fighting spirit and three straight goals by goal shooter Sophie Garbin closed the margin to a solitary goal.

The teams went toe-to-toe through the third stanza, with Australia holding on to a two-goal lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

Both sides had their chances, but the Kiwis made the most of theirs and with just over eight minutes remaining hit the front through Ekenasio.

The margin was still two goals with less than two minutes to play, but sharp-shooter Grace Nweke nailed three goals to secure the victory.

Nweke, who suffered a knee injury in the pool stages of the World Cup and missed the first game of this series, finished with 34 goals from 36 attempts.

Australia’s best in the goal circle was Garbin, who shot 21 goals from 22 attempts from her 33 minutes on court.

