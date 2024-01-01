Tune in!
Watch NOW to catch the first minutes of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.
For those who have cut the cord, you can catch the special on Fubo as well.
Meet your East Coast hosts: Rita Ora
Singer and songwriter Rita Ora is from Britain.
She became well-known in February 2012 when she was a featured artist on DJ Fresh’s UK number-one hit, Hot Right Now.
When Ora, her first studio album, was released in August 2012, it immediately became the number-one album in the UK.
It is her first time hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
Meet your East Coast hosts: Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest is an American radio and television personality and producer who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Christmas Eve, 1974.
He is best known for hosting the famous radio shows On Air with Ryan Seacrest and American Top 40 and for making appearances on a number of TV series, including American Idol.
Ryan, 49, has hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2005, which takes place in the heart of New York City.
Catch Rockin’ Eve on the radio
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will be accessible via the iHeartRadio app.
You can also catch it on air on 150 iHeartRadio stations worldwide.
This year’s NYC co-hosts attend Big Ball Brunch together
Ryan Seacrest has recently been getting fans excited for the Sunday night event, sharing rehearsal footage of him and Rita Ora on his Instagram Story.
Together, the two went to the Big Ball Brunch on Friday morning and posed for pictures in front of the Times Square Ball.
Ryan was spotted standing on the show’s set, dressed in a double-breasted peacoat, pants, and brown dress shoes.
Rita, his co-host, looked amazing in a wacky yellow jacket with black feathers adorning the neck, hem, and cuffs of both sleeves.
The two were eager to start the celebrations for the weekend together.