Hoops fanatics, it’s time to get pumped up, baby!

The 2025-26 college basketball season is about 150 days away, and the men’s transfer portal has been sizzling hotter than a Tampa summer.

I’ve got my latest preseason rankings as we enter summer, loaded with superstars, Diaper Dandies and PTPers (Prime-Time Players). Check out Dickie V’s Dazzling Dozen squads that look ready to rock the hardwood.

Coach Matt Painter has his Boilermakers ready to roll. They return five of their top six scorers, including Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith, plus major transfers Oscar Cluff and Liam Murphy. Watch out, baby, this squad’s Sweet 16 run last year was no fluke.

Coach Kelvin Sampson’s Cougars are roaring again. Emanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler lead a core fresh off a championship appearance. Keep an eye on five-star Chris Cenac Jr. — he’s Diaper Dandy Deluxe.

The defending champs from Gainesville are chomping for more. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh are back, joined by transfer stars Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland. Can they repeat? They have the talent, baby.

The Huskies are howling again. Solo Ball and Alex Karaban return, bolstered by transfers Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith. This squad has Final Four potential written all over it.

Rick Pitino’s Johnnies are loaded. They have transfers like Ian Jackson and Bryce Hopkins. They have anchor Zuby Ejiofor. They’re ready to storm the Big East and beyond. They’re going to make major noise again.

The Red Raiders are ready to raid again. JT Toppin and Christian Anderson are back, reinforced by transfer talent like LeJuan Watts and Josiah Moseley. They made it to the Elite Eight last year; could a Final Four be next?

BYU has a squad that’s hotter than Provo in July. Richie Saunders returns, alongside mega transfers Robert Wright III and five-star A.J. Dybantsa. Watch out, Cougars fans, this team’s legit.

Coach John Calipari’s Razorbacks return D.J. Wagner and Trevon Brazile, paired with sensational freshmen Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. Woo Pig Sooie, they’re stacked.

Coach Jon Scheyer has another blockbuster class at Duke. Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster return, joined by five-star phenom Cameron Boozer. This team screams Final Four contender.

Mick Cronin’s Bruins keep grinding. Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. headline a team loaded with talent, including transfers Donovan Dent, Steven Jamerson II and Xavier Booker. Look out, Big Ten; this team is coming strong.

Mark Pope reloads again, folks. Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison will be looking to lead an incredible group of transfers including Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe and Mouhamed Dioubate. The Wildcats are roaring loud in Lexington.

Go Blue, baby! Michigan returns key players Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett, and adds transfers Elliot Cadeau and Morez Johnson Jr. The Wolverines are Sweet 16 veterans hungry for more.

So, basketball junkies, fasten your seatbelts. It’s going to be a season filled with Slam Jam Bam excitement! It’s awesome, baby!